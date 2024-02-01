TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$55.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

TRP stock opened at C$53.04 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$57.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.1698113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,657.14%.

Insider Activity

In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

