Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $491.92.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $429.45 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.