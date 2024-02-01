Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT at $67.20

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Institutional Trading of Rambus

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $133,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $68.53 on Thursday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

