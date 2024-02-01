Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $74,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $24,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,501.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after acquiring an additional 209,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.6% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 165,013 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $887.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.