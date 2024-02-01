Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Transcat stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Transcat has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $115.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.65 million, a P/E ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,007,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,224,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

