SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ) Director Acquires C$16,500.00 in Stock

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Free Report) Director Yingbin Ian He purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.
SouthGobi Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19.
SouthGobi Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SouthGobi Resources
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.