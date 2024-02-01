Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.3 days.

Lancashire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

Get Lancashire alerts:

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.