AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Buys C$115,200.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$498.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.20.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

