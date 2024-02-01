Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,800 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 630,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,236.0 days.

Shares of AKZOF opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $85.36.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

