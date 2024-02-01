Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,800 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 630,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,236.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
Shares of AKZOF opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $85.36.
About Akzo Nobel
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- How to Invest in Energy
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.