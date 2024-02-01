Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $141.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,390. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

