KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $69.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several analysts have commented on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

