UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.32.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of PATH opened at $22.98 on Thursday. UiPath has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $19,023,000 in the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 25.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

