TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $330.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.00.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLD opened at $369.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $383.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.95 and a 200 day moving average of $296.27.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

