Analysts Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $39.17

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get uniQure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QURE

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.88.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a negative net margin of 204.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in uniQure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.