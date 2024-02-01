MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $86.23 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,462 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,694 in the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,351,000 after purchasing an additional 288,408 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 353.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

