Insider Buying: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Purchases 22,500 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EDR opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.04 and a 52-week high of C$6.08.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$66.32 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0196938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

