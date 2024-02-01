Insider Selling: Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Director Sells C$98,000.00 in Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$397.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of C$582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.1149675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

