The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $13.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aaron’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

In other news, Director Wangdali Bacdayan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,251. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,207.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wangdali Bacdayan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,251. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,250 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aaron’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aaron’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.