IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $16.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $10.52 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 87,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $520,403.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,977,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 87,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $520,403.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,977,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,181. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.