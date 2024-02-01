Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

