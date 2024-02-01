Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $48.15 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

