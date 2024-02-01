Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT at $11.70

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

