Morgan Stanley Trims Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Target Price to $70.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

