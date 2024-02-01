Analysts Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $11.80

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,423,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 589,981 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $3,557,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $546.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.69.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

