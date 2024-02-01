Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after buying an additional 168,670 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after buying an additional 7,579,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

