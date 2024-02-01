Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $78.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $194,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,945,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.67. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

