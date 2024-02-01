Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,608. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,345,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 90,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AJG opened at $232.16 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

