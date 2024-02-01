Brokerages Set Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target at $48.59

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $27,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXT opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $49.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

