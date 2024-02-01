Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) PT at $66.67

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Parsons Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $67.12.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parsons Company Profile
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parsons
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.