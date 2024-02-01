Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) PT at $66.67

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Parsons by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Parsons by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $67.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

