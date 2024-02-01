Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Price Target at C$94.69

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$94.69.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

TSE CNQ opened at C$86.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8339952 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total transaction of C$278,610.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total transaction of C$278,610.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. Insiders have sold a total of 592,406 shares of company stock valued at $52,447,314 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

