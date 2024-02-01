Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $10.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

FULC opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,769.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $108,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.