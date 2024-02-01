Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target at $5.33

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.55 on Friday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
