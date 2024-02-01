Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target at $5.33

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Affimed alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Affimed

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Affimed Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 86.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 652,327 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Affimed by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 843,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 541,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.55 on Friday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.