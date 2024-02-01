Insider Selling: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CFO Sells $243,563.44 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $243,563.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,567.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TimkenSteel Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of TMST opened at $20.55 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $886.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
