Insider Selling: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CFO Sells $243,563.44 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $243,563.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,567.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TimkenSteel Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TMST opened at $20.55 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $886.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

