Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $188,280.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $188,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $175,680.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,175 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $106,683.75.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79.

On Friday, November 3rd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $104,980.08.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $643.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.