DA Davidson Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CUBI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

CUBI opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $60.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,699 shares of company stock worth $610,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

