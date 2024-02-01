NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.
About NortonLifeLock
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.