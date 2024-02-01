NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

