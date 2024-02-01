Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $2,047,750.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after acquiring an additional 156,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.