Susquehanna Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $880.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $655.00 to $880.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $830.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $793.27.

LRCX opened at $825.17 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $900.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $692.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Lam Research by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 132,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

