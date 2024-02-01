SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. Immunome has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $708.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

