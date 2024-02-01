Proteomics International Laboratories Limited (ASX:PIQ) Insider Richard Lipscombe Sells 2,631,579 Shares

Proteomics International Laboratories Limited (ASX:PIQ – Get Free Report) insider Richard Lipscombe sold 2,631,579 shares of Proteomics International Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.50), for a total value of A$2,000,000.04 ($1,324,503.34).

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Proteomics International Laboratories Limited operates as a medical technology company with a focus on the area of proteomics. It provides PromarkerD, a predictive test for diabetic kidney disease; and develops diagnostic tests for endometriosis and giardia. The company also offers analytical services, including specialist contract research.

