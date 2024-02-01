PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) SVP Kevin D. Baney Sells 7,203 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $100.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

View Our Latest Report on PACCAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.