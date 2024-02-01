Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells $511,350.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Harrie Schippers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88.

PCAR stock opened at $100.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $103.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

