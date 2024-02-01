Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $1,159,407.04 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $469,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $136,051.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 27th, Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $69,454.00.
  • On Friday, December 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm's revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 462.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

