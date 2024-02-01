Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,254,104.00 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $4,254,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,775,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,782,821.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Trading Down 1.0 %

K stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

