Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $128.00 at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.31.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $128.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $116.12. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $133.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

