American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $206.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $188.00 to $206.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.39.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $200.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.87. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $205.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $210,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

