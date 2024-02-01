BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in BankUnited by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.