Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $397.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $415.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.87 and a 200 day moving average of $351.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

