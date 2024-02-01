Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.74.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,968,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,926,866.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,968,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 941,667 shares of company stock valued at $71,329,871. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after acquiring an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

