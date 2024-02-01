Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSBD. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $15.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 33.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

